FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

