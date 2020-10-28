First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to Buy at Roth Capital

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of FSLR opened at $82.39 on Monday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock worth $598,445,989. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 150.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Solar by 237.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 23.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

