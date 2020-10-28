Financial Review: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) & digitiliti (NASDAQ:DIGI)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) and digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Seagate Technology and digitiliti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology 4 12 8 0 2.17 digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seagate Technology presently has a consensus price target of $53.41, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Seagate Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seagate Technology is more favorable than digitiliti.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Seagate Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Seagate Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of digitiliti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seagate Technology and digitiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology 9.55% 68.62% 13.90% digitiliti N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Seagate Technology has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, digitiliti has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seagate Technology and digitiliti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology $10.51 billion 1.19 $1.00 billion $4.57 10.62 digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than digitiliti.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats digitiliti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems; and edge compute and non-compute applications. The company also provides enterprise data solutions portfolio comprising storage subsystems for enterprises, cloud service providers, and scale-out storage servers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In addition, it offers external storage solutions under the Seagate Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie and Maxtor brands in capacities up to 168TB. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

