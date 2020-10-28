Financial Institutions (FISI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $33.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

FISI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

