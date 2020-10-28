Financial Contrast: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) & China Finance (NASDAQ:CHFI)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Interactive Brokers Group and China Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than China Finance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and China Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 7.76 $161.00 million $2.27 21.16 China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and China Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 6.36% 2.23% 0.24% China Finance N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Finance has a beta of 4.04, indicating that its stock price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats China Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

China Finance Company Profile

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

