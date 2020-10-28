Financial Comparison: Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and Orsus Xelent Technologies (NASDAQ:ORSX)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and Orsus Xelent Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORSX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Infinera alerts:

This table compares Infinera and Orsus Xelent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera -22.76% -34.82% -8.19% Orsus Xelent Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Infinera has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orsus Xelent Technologies has a beta of -5.78, meaning that its stock price is 678% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinera and Orsus Xelent Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera $1.30 billion 0.96 -$386.62 million ($0.83) -8.02 Orsus Xelent Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Orsus Xelent Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Infinera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Infinera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Orsus Xelent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Infinera and Orsus Xelent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera 3 4 7 1 2.40 Orsus Xelent Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinera currently has a consensus target price of $8.08, suggesting a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Infinera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infinera is more favorable than Orsus Xelent Technologies.

Summary

Infinera beats Orsus Xelent Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms. It also offers Infinera XTM series packet-optical transport platform that enables high performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; mTera series universal transport platform; and XT series for long-haul and subsea applications. In addition, the company Infinera Cloud Xpress Family designed to meet the varying needs of ICPs, communication service providers, internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators; DRX series of routers; and 8600 series of SDN-ready Internet Protocol/MPLS routers. Further, it provides transcend software suite; Infinera CNOS, a hardware-independent network operating system; and a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves telecommunications service providers, internet content providers, cable providers, wholesale carriers, research and education institutions, large enterprises, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Orsus Xelent Technologies Company Profile

Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing cellular phones for retail and wholesale distribution in the People's Republic of China. It offers cell phones for global system for mobile communications and code division multiple access platforms to a range of customers and dealers, such as ordinary users, tailored operators, and specialized users from various fields of business and government. The company sells its products to provincial and national sales distributors and dealers. It has strategic partnerships with CEC Mobile Co., Ltd.; Beijing Xingwang Shidai Tech & Trading Co., Ltd.; and CECT-Chinacom Communications Co., Ltd. The company was formerly Universal Flirts Corp. and changed its name to Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. in April 2005. Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.