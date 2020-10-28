Financial Analysis: Perspecta (PRSP) & The Competition

Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Perspecta to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Perspecta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta -15.76% 18.09% 5.51% Perspecta Competitors -25.49% -1,958.14% -8.34%

Perspecta pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Perspecta pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Perspecta has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Perspecta is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Perspecta and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta 0 0 0 0 N/A Perspecta Competitors 851 3117 4334 228 2.46

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 5.45%. Given Perspecta’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perspecta has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perspecta and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta $4.50 billion -$676.00 million 8.77 Perspecta Competitors $1.10 billion -$55.21 million -12.39

Perspecta has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Perspecta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Perspecta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Perspecta has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspecta’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perspecta beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

