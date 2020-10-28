Financial Analysis: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) versus Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 27.47% 12.38% 1.30% Bridgewater Bancshares 27.23% 12.74% 1.30%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Citizens Financial Services and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Bridgewater Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $70.37 million 2.41 $19.49 million $5.48 7.89 Bridgewater Bancshares $107.60 million 2.98 $31.40 million $1.05 10.60

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Citizens Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Citizens Financial Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as manages oil and gas matters related to the customers land; and mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full-service banking branches in Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lebanon, Lancaster, Berks, Schuylkill, and Centre counties, Pennsylvania; and Allegany County, New York, as well as a limited branch office each in Union and Lancaster counties, Pennsylvania. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.