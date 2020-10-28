Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average is $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,723.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.85.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

