FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FARO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.37.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $90,957.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,417,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

