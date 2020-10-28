Facebook, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2020 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.93.

FB opened at $283.29 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

