EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) versus Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JEF) Financial Review

EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EZTD and Jefferies Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZTD 0 0 0 0 N/A Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.27%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than EZTD.

Risk and Volatility

EZTD has a beta of -3.54, suggesting that its stock price is 454% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EZTD and Jefferies Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZTD N/A N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group 13.50% 7.65% 1.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of EZTD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EZTD and Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZTD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group $3.89 billion 1.28 $964.70 million $1.32 14.80

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than EZTD.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats EZTD on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EZTD Company Profile

EZTD Inc. engages in the online trading of binary options. The company operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade a range of binary options in approximately 30 countries. The company was formerly known as EZTrader, Inc. and changed its name to EZTD Inc. in January 2015. EZTD Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. In addition, it provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

