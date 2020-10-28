Exponent (EXPO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $351,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $2,846,868 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.