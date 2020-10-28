Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.11.

EXPE opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.19. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,809 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $981,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

