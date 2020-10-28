Exfo Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:EXF)

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exfo in a report released on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Exfo stock opened at C$3.64 on Wednesday. Exfo has a 12 month low of C$2.91 and a 12 month high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.73 million and a P/E ratio of -21.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.23.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

