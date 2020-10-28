Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Everbridge worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. AXA bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 35.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Everbridge by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,733,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.54. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $1,196,825.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,587,197.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $345,307.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,068 shares of company stock worth $9,283,008. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.