Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Reduced by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 8,694.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Etsy by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,901,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 526,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $100,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $9,996,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.69. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.32.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

