ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,112 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises about 2.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 1.77% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,060,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at $18,498,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 163,077 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 306.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $58.27.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.