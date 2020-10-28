Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) and Triad Guaranty (NYSE:TGIC) Critical Analysis

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) and Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Essent Group and Triad Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essent Group 49.62% 14.53% 10.94% Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A

Essent Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triad Guaranty has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Essent Group and Triad Guaranty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essent Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 Triad Guaranty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essent Group presently has a consensus target price of $45.77, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Essent Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Essent Group is more favorable than Triad Guaranty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Essent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Essent Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Triad Guaranty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essent Group and Triad Guaranty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essent Group $867.57 million 5.22 $555.71 million $5.66 7.11 Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Essent Group has higher revenue and earnings than Triad Guaranty.

Summary

Essent Group beats Triad Guaranty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Triad Guaranty Company Profile

Triad Guaranty Inc., through its subsidiary, Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation, operates mortgage guaranty insurance business in run-off under two corrective orders issued by the Illinois Department of Insurance. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On June 3, 2013, Triad Guaranty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

