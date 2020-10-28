Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESQ. ValuEngine upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

ESQ opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $127.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 713,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.