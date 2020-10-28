Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of WSFS opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in WSFS Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

