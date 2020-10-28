Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$54.77 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial set a C$14.30 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.95.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$13.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.14. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.43.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,251.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

