Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.65.

HLAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heartland BancCorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.89. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $101.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

