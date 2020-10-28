Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $10.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.12. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.44 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,075.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,297.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,310.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,282.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,110.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.72, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $1,368,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

