Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $32,823,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2,101.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 622,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 594,582 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 242.9% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 489,196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 194.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 737,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $4,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

