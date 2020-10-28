Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

