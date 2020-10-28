Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KBR, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KBR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.59.

NYSE:KBR opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 1.32. KBR has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $146,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $224,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.