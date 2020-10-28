Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

