Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Banner Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banner in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00.

BANR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 1.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Banner by 2.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

