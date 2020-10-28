Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$612.79 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

B2Gold stock opened at C$8.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In other B2Gold news, Director Robert Gayton sold 5,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,578,625. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 46,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total transaction of C$440,165.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at C$15,059,908.76. Insiders sold 504,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,333 over the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.052 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.