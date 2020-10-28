Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travis Perkins plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Travis Perkins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.