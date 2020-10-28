Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travis Perkins plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Travis Perkins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of TVPKF opened at $15.19 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

