Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $121.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $126.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after buying an additional 105,672 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,617,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

