Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OP Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myung Park sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,053.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,443 shares of company stock valued at $465,246 over the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

