Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.73). Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($14.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.50) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $305.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 532.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $584,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 66.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

