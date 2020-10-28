Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Equitable Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.02 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of EQB opened at C$84.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$78.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.21. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$44.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total transaction of C$202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,252,989. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.05, for a total value of C$82,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,466,776.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,538.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

