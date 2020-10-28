Equitable (EQH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Equitable to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EQH opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. Equitable has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Several brokerages have commented on EQH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

