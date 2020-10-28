Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPOKY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $15.53 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

