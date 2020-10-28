Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

