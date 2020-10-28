Envista (NVST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Envista has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

