Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Up 13.7%

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.74. 2,592,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,437,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETM. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $216.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Field bought 25,927 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,001.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,868.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field bought 93,131 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,177.33. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,329,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,725.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 341,101 shares of company stock valued at $504,409 in the last ninety days. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

