Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.55 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark lowered Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

ESI stock opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$3.08. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$194.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

