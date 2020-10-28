Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,440,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,150,000 after buying an additional 5,163,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,750,000 after buying an additional 2,836,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,629,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,779,000 after buying an additional 1,994,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

