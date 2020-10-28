Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Boosted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

