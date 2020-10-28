Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

EA stock opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,727,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

