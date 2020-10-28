Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

ECIFY opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.90.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.