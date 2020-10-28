Eldorado Gold Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

ELD stock opened at C$17.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.00. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 21.56.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$354.85 million during the quarter.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$112,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$422,910.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

