eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on shares of eGain to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.86.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.81. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. Analysts predict that eGain will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,228.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,659 shares of company stock worth $1,175,422. 35.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in eGain by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eGain by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in eGain by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 108,022 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in eGain by 349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in eGain by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.