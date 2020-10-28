Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Separately, Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.66.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $9.53 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 98.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth about $116,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

