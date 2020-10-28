eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Increased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.