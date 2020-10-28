Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Down 64.5% in October

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the September 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 67.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 36.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSE EVT opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

